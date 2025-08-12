We want Edo youths to be part of new 37m digital job opportunities – Iyamu

Okpebholo

…Collaborate with Google to train 800

By Adesina Wahab

Edo State Government has expressed its readiness to prepare Edo youths to be part of the new 37 million jobs to be created in the digital space and is therefore collaborating with Google to train 800 students in different fields.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, who stated this in a statement yesterday, said the initiative is part of the SHINE Agenda of the Senator Monday Okpebholo administration.

“In line with the SHINE Agenda of the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration. We are introducing Advanced Job Ready Tech Programme in conjunction with Google. It is to give Edo students opportunities in the global work space. It is a strategic programme designed to prepare Edo students for the global digital space.

“The programme is in partnership with Google to train 800 students in relevant skills. The aim is to make the students to be at par with their colleagues globally. The courses include: Data Science, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Data Architecture, Geospatial Data Science, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Advance Machine Learning Techniques. It is a real gateway to economic opportunities.

“There will be career fair, internship, job placement and skills gained would lead to direct income, employment, and career advancement. The students will also have the opportunity to earn in dollar while working. It is for Edo students within and outside the state. People can join remotely and those who don’t have laptops can come to the Digital Hub in Benin. We have enough laptops for their use.

“The World Economic Forum recently projected that over 37 million jobs will be created in the digital sector and we know that Africans will be part and we want Edo youths to also benefit.

“Education in Edo State is not just to ensure that no child is left behind, but to equip them with critical skills to navigate today’s world and make positive impact and compete favourably globally.”