We spent N14.43bn retrofitting 61 public schools in Abia – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has disclosed that his administration has spent N14.43 billion to retrofit 61 public schools across the state as of June 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to revamp the education sector.

Speaking during his monthly media chat, “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” the governor addressed public concerns regarding alleged mismanagement of funds allocated for school renovations, specifically in response to comments by a former Commissioner for Information, Chief Eze Chikamnayo.

Chikamnayo had queried the reported N54 billion earmarked for the renovation of public schools, demanding clarity and alleging a lack of visible results. However, Otti clarified that the amount in question was a budget estimate, not actual expenditure, and pointed to the audited financial statements published on the Abia State Government website.

“What is important is the actual cash that has been spent,” Otti explained. “As of December 31, 2024, the audited statement shows exactly how much of the N54 billion was utilized. We’ve spent N14.43 billion so far on 61 schools.”

He added that his administration follows strict financial procedures, including advance payment guarantees to ensure accountability and prevent financial losses in cases where contractors default.

Dismissing Chikamnayo’s allegations, Otti said: “When someone says N54 billion is missing, unfortunately, he is talking to the wrong people. At least three or four members of our Executive Council are fellows of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. This government is built on transparency and accountability.”

Reiterating that he has no intention of engaging or negotiating with the former commissioner, Otti concluded: “This is a different government. My response to his earlier request at the beginning of this administration remains unchanged.”