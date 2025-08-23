‘We must act now to save Nigeria’ — Aregbesola as Lagos PDP, LP stakeholders join ADC

Aregbesola

Former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday declared that urgent action is needed to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges, as stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and other groups in Lagos formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking at the affirmation ceremony in Lagos, Aregbesola welcomed the new entrants into the ADC, describing the development as a bold step towards building a viable political alternative for Nigerians.

Recalling the 1983 address of Chief Obafemi Awolowo at the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) Congress, Aregbesola said history has always shown that failed political orders eventually give way to new ones. He explained that the Hegelian notion of thesis, antithesis and synthesis reflects the inevitability of change in governance when leaders fail to meet the needs of the people.

According to him, insecurity, poverty, and the rising cost of living have pushed Nigerians into despair, with many families unable to afford medical care or basic food.

He said, “Across the nation, the spectre of insecurity looms large as sundry criminals lay siege on the people, making economic and social activities nearly impossible. People now live in mortal fear for their lives and property.

“Medical services, and especially drugs, have become so exorbitant that many of the sick are left waiting to die—unless a miracle comes their way.

“The cost of living is so high that starvation is literally stalking the land. Those who are a little more comfortable are being overwhelmed by requests for assistance from the needy in our society.”

He warned that any government, whether democratic, military or authoritarian, that neglects the welfare of its citizens would eventually collapse under the weight of public frustration.

“There is a limit to how much the people can be squeezed and pushed before something eventually gives,” he cautioned.

Aregbesola stressed that the mission of the ADC is to serve as the vehicle through which citizens can reclaim political power and redirect governance towards the welfare of the people. “This is why our mission is urgent and our intervention has become absolutely necessary. We must act now to save the nation,” he said.

The former Osun State governor expressed optimism over the growing support for the ADC, noting that politicians and citizens across divides are trooping into the party. He described the surge of interest as a sign that Nigerians are determined to embrace a new political direction.