We invest in lecturers to deliver quality services – Uniosun VC tells students

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye has disclosed that the school invest in lecturers in order to deliver quality services and enhance students’ learning experience.

Speaking at the matriculation exercise for its part-time degree programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session on Friday, he said the University takes seriously the success of its students whether part-time or full-time.

According to him, the university is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and character development. The part-time degree programme is an integral part of this commitment.

“In furtherance of our commitment to quality service delivery, the University has procured a Riso machine and other modern instructional and administrative facilities to serve both the Centre for Part-Time Studies and you, our students. These investments are part of a broader effort to ensure that you have access to the best tools and learning environment possible.

“To sustain academic rigor and deliver top-notch instruction, Management has recruited additional qualified lecturers and increased the remuneration of our dedicated facilitators. We believe that quality education begins with quality teaching, and we are investing deliberately in the people who will help you achieve your dreams”.

Professor Adebooye stressed the University’s stance on issues relating to social vices, saying, “you should always remember that being a student of Osun State University, whether part-time or full-time, is a call to discipline, hard work, and upright conduct. At UNIOSUN, we operate based on clear-cut rules and regulations that govern student life and academic progress.

“While we support your growth and aspirations, we also frown at all forms of negative vices, including examination malpractice, cultism, indecent dressing, and all behaviors that tarnish the image of the University.

“The journey ahead may be demanding, but it will also be rewarding. I encourage you to remain focused, attend your lectures regularly, use our libraries and digital resources judiciously, and build lasting relationships that will enhance your academic and personal development”.