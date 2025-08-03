We intend to reposition Nigeria’s cultural tourism sector — Grandeur boss

By Henry Obetta

ABEOKUTA — IN a bid to reposition Nigeria’s cultural tourism sector, a new heritage travel initiative has kicked off with a scenic train tour from Lagos to Abeokuta.

The initiative, which was launched by Grandeur Signature Travel and Tours, marked the debut of the company’s cultural travel experience.

The company, founded by a member of the Ake royal family and a notable advocate for Nigerian arts and culture, Prince Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon, oversaw the redevelopment of the Olumo Rock tourist site.

Addressing reporters and tourists during the tour, Prince Shyllon emphasised that the goal of the new initiative is not just sightseeing but fostering deeper cultural engagement and offering a more structured approach to domestic tourism.

Shyllon said: “It is essential we create experiences that connect people, especially Nigerians in the diaspora, to the nation’s cultural legacy.

“Tourism experts have long cited Nigeria’s underutilised heritage assets as a missed opportunity in the country’s economic development. Despite being home to several historically rich states, including Ogun, the industry faces challenges such as poor infrastructure and limited tour programming. With an itinerary curated around cultural landmarks, the new tour model offers what organisers call a storytelling approach to travel. Each location is selected not only for its appeal but also for its historical relevance. Tour participants also interacted with local artisans and markets, a move organisers say contributes to the economic activity of host communities.

“Beyond cultural education, the trip also incorporated elements of comfort and premium service, with private buses taking guests around Abeokuta, lunch provided, and guided storytelling at each stop. Priced at N100,000 per participant, the package includes travel, entry fees, curated guides, and branded kits for guests. Industry observers believe that initiatives like these could spark renewed interest in regional tourism circuits across Nigeria.”

Sandra Adebayo, a tourist who joined the tour from Lagos, in her remarks, said: “It felt like I was walking through the pages of a living history book.

“Seeing the Olumo Rock up close and learning about the Itoku Market’s place in textile heritage was eye-opening. We also got to learn a lot from the life of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at OOPL.”