We don’t interfere in investigations being conducted by anti-graft agencies – AGF

Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, says that the present administration will continue to guarantee the independence of the anti-graft agencies in the fight against corruption.

Fagbemi said this while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of a Top Management Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Justice held on Thursday in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu led administration will continue to ensure the independence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the fight against corruption.

Fagbemi said that the Federal Government does not interfere in any investigation instituted against any person or organisation allegedly involved in criminal activity by the anti-graft agencies.

“We don’t interfere in the investigation of corruption cases by anti graft agencies.

“So, what we do is leave them because they are best suited, they are well organised, and that’s why they are put in place to try and do investigations in respect of an allegation or commission of a crime.

“When they are done with their investigation, we take it up from there and see whether there are gaps or whether there are some other issues to be further investigated,” the minister said.

He said that the constitution guaranteed the independence of the anti-graft agencies and so government could not in anyway interfere in their investigations.

Fagbemi reiterated the present administration’s determination to fight corruption to a standstill to enhance development of infrastructure.