We are stepping up operations to improve security in Nigeria — Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has assured Nigerians that the Army under his leadership will intensify operations to further secure Katsina State and the entire country from prevailing security threats.

Oluyede gave the assurance during a visit to the Acting Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe, at the Government House, where he commiserated with the government and people of the state over recent banditry attacks.

“Immediate and improved measures are to be put in place to ensure such unfortunate incidents, which resulted in the loss of lives and property, do not reoccur,” he said. The Army Chief also appealed to the people of Katsina to cooperate with security agencies in the collective effort to defeat bandits and make the Nigerian space safer for all citizens.

Responding, Acting Governor Jobe expressed appreciation for the visit and pledged continued support from the state government to the Army and other security agencies. He recalled Katsina’s heavy investment in the security sector and promised to sustain such interventions to rid the state of crime. Jobe also lauded the Army’s commitment and timely response to distress calls, while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to providing security across Nigeria.

As part of his three-day operational tour of Katsina, under 8 Division/Sector 2 Operation Fasan Yamma, the COAS received a briefing from the Commander, 17 Brigade, Brigadier General B. O. Omopariola, at Natsinta Barracks. The briefing highlighted ongoing operations, challenges, and strategies to enhance security.

Oluyede commended the troops’ efforts and promised enhanced logistics and welfare support to ensure seamless operations.

He also visited Forward Operating Bases at Federal University Dutsinma, Safana, and Malumfashi, where he charged soldiers to remain steadfast, intensify operations, and decisively deal with bandits and other criminal elements.

The Army Chief reiterated his commitment to improved welfare and logistics for troops, assuring them of continued support to secure Katsina and, by extension, the nation.