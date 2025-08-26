We are prepared for mother of all strikes – ASUU

ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the union is prepared for the “mother of all strikes” until their demands regarding the 2009 agreements with the Federal Government are implemented.

The University of Calabar (Unical) chapter stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Calabar.

The chapter’s chairman, Dr Peter Ubi, said it was time for the Federal Government to fulfil the lingering agreements conceived to lift the standard of university education in the country.

He said the industrial action would begin once the national body declared the same after the Aug. 28 meeting.

Ubi listed the demands to include the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, sustainable funding for Nigerian universities, and revitalisation of universities.

The union also demanded the payment of the outstanding 25-35 per cent wage award and three months’ salary arrears, promotion arrears for over four years, and non-remittance of third-party deductions.

“The government made promises on these issues, and regrettably, we are here today to inform the Nigerian public that these undisputed issues have not been resolved for several years now.

“ASUU has tried several ways and strategies of resolving the conflict in the education sector.

“Unfortunately, government, in its characteristics, has paid deaf ears to our demands and has constantly pushed our union to embark on strike.

“In this regard, ASUU has to embark on strike to press the Federal Government to do the needful,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Unical chapter has called for a halt to the establishment of private universities in the country.

Commending the government for the halt in establishing federal universities, he said extending the same to state and private universities would curtail the proliferation of universities without standards.

“We have 72 federal universities and 159 private universities, bringing the total to 339 universities, giving each state and the FCT an average of nine universities, excluding polytechnics and colleges of education.

“We are also appealing that the moratorium be extended to private institutions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had imposed a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

NAN reports that the Federal Government cited the proliferation of underutilised institutions, overstretched resources, and a drop in academic quality.

It also reports that the decision was approved at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following a presentation by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

NAN reports that the Federal Executive Council, however, approved nine new universities in spite of the freeze. (NAN)