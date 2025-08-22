We are building bridges between Africa, Caribbean – SGU President

…Speaks at trade, investment forum

By Adesina Wahab

St. George’s University joined influential leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across Africa and the Caribbean to discuss opportunities to deepen collaboration in trade, healthcare, education, and sustainable development at the Fourth Annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025).

Held in Grenada from July 28–30 under the theme “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty”, the high-level forum spotlighted Africa’s role in driving shared growth, through trade, investment, education, and sustainable development.

Among the distinguished speakers at the three-day event was Dr. Marios Loukas, SGU president and dean of the School of Medicine. On Day 2 of the forum, he served as a panelist during the session, “A Showcase of Grenada – Investment, Trade, Business, and Tourism”, where he highlighted SGU’s commitment to supporting African students to develop the skills and global exposure needed to address pressing health challenges at home.

“At SGU, we are not just educating doctors, we are solving a global health crisis,” said Dr. Loukas. “We are proud to be a part of Grenada’s success story and its growing role in global education, providing future physicians with the training, resources, and international opportunities they need to serve diverse populations around the world.”

During his presentation, Dr. Loukas also highlighted SGU’s longstanding ties to Africa, noting that students have come from countries such as Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya, among others.

“Over the years, we’ve welcomed nearly 800 students from African nations to SGU. They have gone on to serve in critical medical roles around the world, while others have returned to serve in hospitals, clinics, and public health systems across Africa, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

He encouraged deeper engagement between African nations and SGU, inviting more students from the continent to benefit from the University’s proven track record of training skilled physicians who serve in a wide range of healthcare settings globally.

“We are ready to expand our partnerships and help more students from Africa become the doctors their communities urgently need,” Dr. Loukas said. “SGU is a gateway to global impact, equipping future physicians to serve where they’re needed most and make a meaningful difference in healthcare worldwide.”

As a platinum sponsor of ACTIF2025, SGU reaffirmed its belief that quality education and healthcare are critical to Africa’s economic and social development. With new partnerships and initiatives expected to emerge from the forum, SGU remains committed to deepening Africa-Caribbean ties and preparing the next generation of global healthcare professionals.