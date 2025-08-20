Waterlight Save Initiative appoints three women ss UN Global Ambassadors

By Benjamin Njoku

Waterlight Save Initiative ,WSI, an ECOSOC-accredited 501(c)(3) non-governmental organization with consultative status at the United Nations, has appointed three women as United Nations Global Ambassadors.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Founder and CEO of Waterlight Save Initiative, Dr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon said that this year marks an exciting new chapter in the organization’s journey as it proudly welcomes three extraordinary women to its growing roster of Global Ambassadors.

According to him, Waterlight Save Initiative continues to blaze trails as one of the most dynamic organizations bridging Africa and the United States through its mission of clean water access, sustainability, and community empowerment.

With headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, and Atlanta, Georgia, WSI is uniquely positioned to address one of the most pressing issues of our time-water scarcity-while also providing opportunities for education, advocacy, and leadership development, he said.

The newly appointed UN Global Ambassadors are: Dr. Jameeka Banks, Ashley Wheeler and Sonia “Barbie” Tucker.

As a Global Ambassador, they are committed to bringing fresh energy and innovative strategies to help the initiative connect with younger audiences and emerging leaders worldwide.

His words, ”The Waterlight Save Initiative is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that every person-regardless of where they live-has access to clean water. By incorporating new voices and perspectives into its leadership, the organization is poised for even greater impact in the years ahead.

From international conferences to grassroots community development projects, WSI is set to make 2025 a year of expansion, collaboration, and meaningful transformation.

He said that the appointment of these new ambassadors is more than a ceremonial gesture, he said”

“It is a strategic move to broaden the organization’s reach, strengthen its impact, and continue building bridges across continents. Ambassadors like Sonia Tucker, Dr. Jameeka Banks, and Ashley Wheeler bring diversity in thought, professional backgrounds, and spheres of influence, he said.

The Waterlight Save Initiative is not just another nonprofit-it’s a movement. Established with the mission of providing access to clean and safe water, WSI has evolved into a global force advocating for sustainability, community empowerment, and humanitarian support.

With dual bases in Abuja and Atlanta, WSI operates at the intersection of international advocacy and grassroots service. Its programs extend beyond water access to include education, empowerment workshops, and policy-driven initiatives that address systemic barriers to clean water.