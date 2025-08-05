Water Ministry, HoS partner to intensify fight against open defecation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2030 timeline of ending open defecation, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Tuesday, partnered to intensify fight against open defecation.

This was during the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign’ visit led by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, to the Head of Service, Didi Walson-Jack in her office in Abuja.

In his remarks, Utsev said the civil needs is to spearhead the fight to end open defecation following the large chunk of civil servants in the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, hence the campaign would be boosted with remarkable results before the 2030 timeline ends.

The Minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Richard Pheewlangwah, and directors of the Ministry, and was warmly welcomed by Walson-Jack who was once a Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and also was part of the Ministry to champion the campaign against open defecation.

However, out of the 36 States, Jigawa is the only open defecation free State, while Katsina State is left with one local government area to be declared open defecation-free, while the total local government areas declared open defecation-free stands at 148.

He said: “We have visited the Catholic, Muslim Communities, and we are visiting different institutions around the country in propagating this campaign because we know that one of the challenges that Nigeria is facing is the issue of waterborne diseases, and these waterborne diseases, most of them come as a result of the water that comes from indiscriminate defecation in the country that causes these waterborne diseases that washes into our rivers and our water bodies.

“And to this effect, we must put a stop to this act, and it is in that regard that we are here.

“As the engine room of government policy implementation, the Civil Service is uniquely positioned to champion Sanitation and Hygiene reforms across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Civil Servants, through their daily interactions with the public and internal workplace practices, can set a visible standard for the nation.

“One is using your office by issuing a secular but restrictive guideline. Mandating the provision, maintenance and use of adequate sanitation facilities in all our ministries, departments and agencies. If seculars are being issued out, it will also support the campaign; the second aspect is by integrating the sanitation and hygiene indicators into institutional performance assessment.

“By assessing our performance at the ministry level, department and agency level, if the sanitation and hygiene component is being attached as an indicator of assessing our performance, that will also go a long way.

“The third way is by using your platform to sensitize an entire workforce about the ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign’, emphasizing personal responsibility and collective action. Assessing as an individual and as our viral office.

“The fourth way is by ensuring that all government offices, both at the federal and state agencies will maintain our toilets by making them accessible and clean for our own use. Our visitors and the people who are living within our environment.

“The sixth way is by promoting a no-open-sanitation culture among our staff, visitors and service users.

“The seventh way is by shrinking suppliers, by putting our dirty bowls, components that we place in our office by making both the staff and our visitors aware that this place or our living places should be a no open open defecation place.

“Last but not least, that ministries, departments, and agencies are part of the ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign’.”

In her response, the Head of Service, Didi Walson-Jack, commended the Minister, Permanent Secretary, and Directors for the results achieved in the campaign against open defecation across the country.

Walson-Jack recalled how the campaign started while she was the Permanent Secretary at that time, and assured the Minister of full support to ensure civil servants are sensitized and made to champion the campaign by starting with Federal Secretariat buildings to have befitting and functional toilets accessible by all staff, visitors, and also toilets that are good for Persons With Disabilities.

According to her, following the remodeling of the foyer and reception of the building accommodating the head of service, “one of the major purposes was to ensure that we have sufficient toilets and that we will secure some of the toilets for persons with disabilities to have access.

“Our plan is to use our new toilets as a model for all the entities to remodel their toilets to serve the purpose of which they have been constructed.

“Honorable Minister, you also spoke about integrating sanitation and hygiene components in the assessment criteria that we have for them to use. I wish to let you know that we have been doing this, but now that you have made it a strategic request, we will go back, we will review what we have, and working with your Permanent Secretary, with my own Permanent Secretary, they will come up with an assessment criteria that will speak to the issue of the open defecation.

“And so, we also would like you to know, as I have said, that we are here to support you, and so, we are going to use all available platforms that we have to support this campaign.”