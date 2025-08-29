Waste mgt: LAWMA empowers young environmental leaders at 2025 summer academy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has successfully concluded the 2025 edition of its annual Summer School Programme, organised through LAWMA Academy.

This year’s programme, themed ‘Saving the planet one step at a time’, featured a rich blend of classroom lessons, practical demonstrations and field trips, aimed at deepening participants’ understanding of waste management and environmental sustainability.

Pupils took part in recycling and upcycling workshops, creating centre tables and frames from tyres, plant vases from PET bottle covers, and ottomans from PET bottles and foam.

They also visited Mouka Limited, a foam and mattress manufacturer, to learn how waste is managed in the company. In the same vein, a lecture on marine life was delivered by the Lekan Bakare Foundation, which enlightened the pupils on the dangers of ocean littering and its harmful effects on marine ecosystems.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, commended the participants, noting, “Our children are the future custodians of the environment. By equipping them with the right knowledge and mindset, we are investing in a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos. He encouraged them to continue to be the best in what they do and prayed for their success”.

A major highlight of the event was the actualisation of the Managing Director’s pledge during the opening ceremony, to allow the best-performing student to serve as “One Day MD.” At the closing ceremony, this promise was fulfilled as Ayedun Emmanuel Ire eventually emerged as the outstanding student and was officially announced as the lucky winner of the prestigious role.

Other highlights include the ‘Cooking without Waste’ session, where overripe bananas were used to make banana pancakes, and stale bread was transformed into sweet butter bread.

Olajumoke Agbetanmije, a Sustainability Analyst at 7up Bottling Company, said, “We supported the summer school to help build a society where children take responsibility for their environment and manage waste properly. To achieve this, we must catch them young, and with what LAWMA Academy is doing, they have our support in building these young minds.”

Similarly, the Head of LAWMA Academy, Mrs. Bola Adewumi, encouraged the pupils to spread the knowledge they gained, acting as ambassadors of responsible waste management in their schools and communities.

Some pupils received awards, according to some listed categories, for outstanding performances in the course of the programme.

The 2025 Summer School Programme, the fifth in the series, marks another milestone in LAWMA’s commitment to environmental education, equipping young people with the tools to drive positive change in their communities, on issues bordering on the environment.

Also present at the ceremony were the Executive Director, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi and other management staff.