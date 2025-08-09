Warri Urhobo APC leadership council debunks report, affirms unity, leadership structure

Warri, Delta State — The Warri Urhobo APC Family in Warri South Local Government Area has strongly refuted a publication in a newspaper (not Vanguard) of Thursday, August 7, 2025, describing it as misleading, mischievous, and untrue.

In a statement jointly signed by Chief Westham Adehor, Chief Peter Agiri, and Chief Mark Ikpuri, the group, under the aegis of the Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council, categorically rejected the claims in the publication, which they said misrepresented recent developments within the party.

“We vehemently reject and condemn the claim as untrue and misleading,” the statement read. “The narrative in the publication is mischievous and does not reflect the true position of the Warri Urhobo APC.”

Clarifying the events that led to the formation of the current leadership, the council revealed that a Unity Meeting was convened on July 24, 2025, at Peggy Hotel, Warri, following the entry of former PDP members into the APC. The meeting, which included equal representation from both the old APC and the former PDP factions, aimed to foster unity and a common front for the Urhobo people in the party.

According to the statement, a 10-member Leadership Council was elected during the meeting to steer the affairs of the Warri Urhobo APC. The council is led by Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as Leader and Chairman, and Chief Israel Abido as Deputy Leader and Vice Chairman.

Other elected members of the council include: Hon. Chief Benson Obire, Rev. David Otofia, Chief Westham Adehor, Chief Victor Okumagba, Chief Peter Agiri, Hon. Matthew Opuoru, Chief Vincent Okudolor, and Chief Mark Ikpuri.

The group emphasized that the newly constituted council was formed in a democratic, inclusive manner and is mandated to meet regularly to make decisions that advance the collective interest of Urhobo people in Warri APC.

“The era where one or two individuals secretly meet and take decisions that weaken the goals and aspirations of the Warri Urhobo people is over,” the statement declared.

The Unity Meeting also resolved to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the Warri Urhobo APC’s sole candidates for the 2027 general elections. Members were urged to remain united, work together, and protect Urhobo interests within the party.

The council further pledged to ensure equitable distribution of political positions and opportunities to Warri Urhobos at all levels — including the Warri South LGA, Delta South Senatorial District, Delta State, and the national level.

“Our goal is to ensure that Warri Urhobo APC members receive their fair share during party congresses and beyond,” the leadership affirmed.

The council concluded by urging party members and the general public to disregard the misleading publication and to continue supporting the collective agenda of unity, fairness, and progress.