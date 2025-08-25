Warri Crisis: Dafinone appeals for calm, condemns attack on UPU

Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

WARRI—Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has called for calm following reports of fresh hostilities between Itsekiris and Urhobos in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, urging restraint, dialogue, and swift intervention by the authorities.

In a press release made available to journalists, the lawmaker said he received “with deep concern” the disturbing reports of renewed tension between the two ethnic groups. “At this critical time, I appeal to all parties to exercise restraint and shun any acts of violence,” he said. “I further call on the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to act swiftly in de-escalating the situation and ensuring the safety of all communities.”

Senator Dafinone underscored the longstanding ties between the two groups, warning that needless conflicts could erode decades of coexistence. “The Urhobos and our Itsekiri neighbours have coexisted as brothers for decades, sharing cultural, social, and economic ties that must not be destroyed by avoidable conflicts,” he noted. “Peace remains priceless and irreplaceable. Violence can only bring pain, destruction, and setbacks to our communities.”

The Senator, visibly troubled by incidents reported in Warri, condemned the attack on the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) House at Okere-Urhobo, which also left some Urhobo youths injured. He described the act as “deeply regrettable” and a direct affront on Urhobo heritage. “The UPU represents the heritage and identity of the Urhobo people worldwide. An attack on the UPU is, by extension, an attack on the entire Urhobo Nation,” Dafinone declared.

He, however, insisted that justice must prevail, urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. “I urge the authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said, stressing that accountability was necessary to restore confidence.

On the role of security agencies, the lawmaker charged operatives to act with fairness and neutrality to prevent further escalation of hostilities. “In maintaining peace and security, it is important that security agencies remain neutral, fair, and proactive. The Urhobos of Warri, like all citizens, deserve protection from the Nigerian state,” he said.

Dafinone further maintained that lasting peace could only be achieved through trust-building and dialogue. “Security measures must always prioritise dialogue, trust-building, and reconciliation, as these are the surest safeguards against a recurrence of conflict,” he observed.

Appealing to all stakeholders, the Delta Central Senator called for a collective approach to restoring calm. “I call on all stakeholders—traditional leaders, community elders, youth groups, and political actors—to join hands in fostering unity, peace, and mutual respect,” he urged.

He also drew attention to the unresolved delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency as a lingering source of grievance, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive. “It is equally important that INEC concludes the Supreme Court-ordered delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, as this will help address longstanding grievances and lay a stronger foundation for peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Concluding, Dafinone reassured that brotherhood and harmony were still achievable if leaders and citizens committed to peace. “Together, we can sustain the bonds of brotherhood and build a future anchored on justice and harmony,” he affirmed.