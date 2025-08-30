Wanted kidnap kingpin, 21 others arrested in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Command has arrested an alleged wanted kidnap kingpin identified as Yusuf Muhamed at Orokam in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Also arrested are 21 other suspects over kidnap incidents in that part of the state.

It was gathered that the wanted kidnapper was apprehended during a special operation after being trailed by operatives of the command for several days.

According to the sources, the suspect, a physically challenged man who goes by the nickname “OC Torture” among his gang members, was identified by some of his victims, which helped the police track him.

The manhunt for the gang of kidnappers terrorising that part of the state followed the sudden surge of their activities that led to the murder of a mother and her visiting son after a failed kidnap attempt by the gang, among several incidents.

The development compelled the Chairman of Ogbadibo LGA, Sunday Ajunwa, to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Orokam about two weeks ago following the protest by residents over the troubling development.

“The Commissioner of Police deployed a Tactical Team, the Mobile Police Squad, alongside personnel of Civil Protection Guards who went in to comb Orokam and its environs. Their operation yielded the positive result we are celebrating today.

“It goes to show that with the cooperation of locals, the police and other security agencies can achieve set targets which would help check incidents of crime in the society,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Ogbadibo LGA, Mr Sunday Ajunwa, said, “It is true that Yusuf has been arrested by the combined team of police from Makurdi and Enugu as well as the vigilante in the area.

“He attempted to run, but the youths pursued and caught him. Those he kidnapped made confessional statements of how he tortured them in captivity. He is now in police custody along with 21 others.

“Yusuf is a Fulani man. The security situation in Orokam is stable, though the curfew from 6pm to 6am is still in force, but I am thinking of lifting it after meeting with security agencies and stakeholders.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, said she was yet to be briefed on the development.