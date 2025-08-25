Wamakko launches second phase of empowerment drive in Sokoto North

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has launched the second phase of his empowerment programme aimed at boosting livelihoods and grassroots development across Sokoto State.

The event, held in Kware town, attracted political leaders, beneficiaries, and community stakeholders. Items distributed included 200 electric-powered tricycles, 200 motorcycles, sewing and grinding machines, as well as 1,000 bags of 50kg rice to each of the four benefiting local governments — Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Wamakko, and Kware.

The scheme prioritised women and youths, providing tools for self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and food security. According to APC youth leader, Alhaji Nasiru Italy, who represented the senator at the flag-off, the programme has already reached eight local governments, with plans to extend it to the remaining 15 LGAs of the state.

Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Kware, commended Wamakko’s consistency in empowering his constituents, while other dignitaries, including APC Vice Chairman for Sokoto Central Zone, Alhaji Yahaya Buhari Siriddawa, and local government and state officials, described the initiative as a boost to socio-economic development.

Beneficiaries expressed joy, with women noting that sewing machines would open pathways to financial independence, while youths said the motorcycles and tricycles would enhance transport services and improve daily income. Many also welcomed the rice distribution as a timely intervention for households facing economic hardship.

The initiative, now in its second phase, seeks to shift constituents from dependency to productivity by providing practical tools and resources for self-sufficiency.