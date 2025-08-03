WAES 2025: Nigeria, Benin fine-tune framework for economic cooperation

… As Odumegwu-Ojukwu says President Tinubu’s vision yielding fruits

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Nigeria and the Republic of Benin have commenced the process of operationalizing the economic cooperation agreement they signed during the recently held West Africa Economic Summit (WAES).

Both countries had at the maiden regional economic summit in June 2025, in Abuja, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to eepen bilateral integration and serve as a model for broader regional cooperation within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

At a two-day meeting of officials of both countries to work out the framework for the implementation of the economic cooperation agreement between August 1-2, in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the move was timely and in line with the ECOWAS objectives.

This is contained in a statement by Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Ministry of State for Foreign Affairs.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that both countries were bound not only by geography, but by centuries of shared history, familial ties, culture, commerce and vibrant commercial activity.

The Minister on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, also congratulated the Republic of Benin on her 65th Independence anniversary, noting that it was fitting the important dialogue took place at a moment of national pride and reflection for the country.

She stated that over the years, the bilateral relations between the two West African neighbours had grown from informal interactions to a structured, strategic partnership, but not without challenges—ranging from trafficking and smuggling to wider trans-border crimes.

Regardless, she said that both countries had always found solutions whenever they came together with sincerity and determination.

She said: “Our shared successes affirm a truth we must never lose sight of: that cooperation, not conflict; dialogue, not suspicion, remain our best tools for overcoming obstacles.

“The frequency and depth of our engagements at the highest political levels underscore the strategic nature of our relationship. The recent efforts of Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Patrice Talon to recalibrate our bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and border management, demonstrate a shared political will to resolve longstanding issues and usher in a new era of mutual prosperity.

“Both Presidents have shown remarkable leadership in guiding this partnership forward. Their engagements, particularly at the West Africa Economic Summit have reaffirmed the mutual desire to build a future anchored in trade, security, and economic transformation.

“You would recall the words of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who at the Summit said, “Nigeria and Benin are more than twins. We are the same people. Let us show the region that integration is possible.” I can boldly affirm that the discussions we’ve had from the 31st of July are an extension of that statement and vision.

“The bilateral meetings held in the course of this visit and the ones we will continue to have, offer yet another opportunity for us to deepen our dialogue and build on the gains made through various mechanisms; be it the Trade Facilitation Committee, the Joint Customs Working Groups, or the recent strides made in cross-border trade harmonization. We must seize this momentum to find practical and forward-looking solutions to the challenges that continue to constrain our trade and economic cooperation.

“It is important that we work together to ensure that policies and procedures on both sides of the border promote legitimate trade, encourage investment, and empower our business communities. Let us continue to align our customs and transit frameworks, streamline bottlenecks, and reinforce our joint commitment to regional integration under ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

On her part, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, who presented the resolutions at the meeting, noted that the economic cooperation would cover four thematic areas including, trading services and private sector engagements, market access, customs procedures and trade facilitation, transport infrastructure and storage. Technical working groups are expected to deliberate on these areas and submit reports in Abuja in the coming weeks.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, Mr. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, said his country was committed to sustaining excellent mutually beneficial relations with Nigeria.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Benin, Mrs. Shadiya Alimatou Assouman; the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Nura Abba Rimi; the Director, Africa Affairs Department in Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Regina Ocheni; Director, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Innocent Iwejuo, and members of the technical committee as well as members of both delegations, participated in the meetings.