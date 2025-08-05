WAEC warns against fake news on cancelled results, script requests

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged the public to disregard viral messages claiming that the results of certain schools have been cancelled.

Moyosola Adesina, Head, Public Affairs, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the reports as lies, warning that the information was not from any official or accredited source.

Adesina advised candidates, parents, and school administrators to verify any information they received and not to fall for rumours spreading on social media or unverified platforms.

“Kindly ignore any message listing schools whose results were supposedly cancelled,” she said.

The official added that the claim that some examination centres were asked to bring candidates’ scripts to WAEC office was false.

“WAEC will never ask any centre to bring scripts of candidates to the office; all scripts remain under strict custody throughout the marking and investigation process.

“The Council stressed that all official announcements are made only through its verified social media handles and accredited media channels.

“Do not accept any message that is not on our handles and accredited media.

“WAEC is calling on the public to stay informed through trusted sources,” she added.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and due process in handling examination matters and encouraged the public to report suspicious messages or sources.

It also reassured candidates awaiting their results that any delay or investigation was being handled with fairness and professionalism. (NAN)