WAEC to restore results portal in 24 hours

By Elizabeth Osayande

Following the temporary shutdown of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, results portal, the Council has promised to restore the site in the next 24 hours.

The update was contained on the website of the examination body.

Also, it was confirmed via a text message by the Head of Public Affairs of the Council, Moyosola Adesina.

The statement read: “WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal, www.waecdirect.org, is temporarily shut down due to technical issues.

“However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates can access their results in the next 24 hours.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused you.”

