WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results — here’s how to check

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates.

The announcement was made on Monday via WAEC’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Candidates who sat for the exams can now access their results through three convenient methods: online, SMS, and the WAEC mobile app.

How to Check Your 2025 WAEC Results

1. Online via the WAEC Result Portal

Follow these steps:

Visit the official result-checking portal: www.waecdirect.org

Enter your WAEC Examination Number

Select the Examination Year (2025)

Choose your Examination Type (e.g., School Candidate Results)

Enter the Card Serial Number from your scratch card

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) from the same card

Click Submit to view your results

2. Via SMS

To receive your results via SMS:

Send a message in the format:

WAECExaminationNumberPINExaminationYear

Example: WAEC123456789012345678902025

Example: Send to 32327

Make sure there are no spaces between the details

Note: This service costs N30 and is available only on MTN, Glo, and Airtel networks.

3. Using the WAEC Mobile App

You can also check your result through WAEC’s mobile app:

Download the WAEC Result Checker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Launch the app and follow the on-screen instructions

Input your Examination Number and PIN to view your results

Candidates are advised to cross-check all entries carefully before submitting any request to avoid errors.

