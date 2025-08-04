WAEC accreditation not easy for Private Schools — Amazing Talent Chairman

By Efe Onodjae

Chairman of Amazing Talent Schools, Idimu, Lagos, Mr. Eddy Odivwri, has decried the stringent conditions private schools are required to meet to secure accreditation from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), stating that many of the demands surpass what is obtainable in some public schools.

Speaking during the school’s recent graduation ceremony, Odivwri revealed that the process of obtaining WAEC approval involved several rounds of inspection and intense scrutiny by federal education officials, despite the inadequate infrastructure in many government-owned schools.

“Government approvals are essential, especially for WAEC accreditation. Officials visited multiple times to assess our laboratories and infrastructure. Ironically, some public schools don’t have the same facilities.

Our school is well-equipped. Although we eventually got the approval, the federal government needs to ease some of its demands. The accreditation process remains extremely difficult for most private schools,” he said.

Odivwri, a former Deputy Political Editor at THISDAY Newspaper, also emphasized the school’s commitment to raising students who are both academically sound and morally upright.

According to him, Amazing Talent Schools goes beyond conventional classroom instruction by deliberately nurturing future leaders through a blend of creativity, discipline, and sound ethics.

“Our mission is to positively impact lives through quality education while instilling discipline and moral values. We place strong emphasis on character because society today is facing a moral crisis,” he said.

He further stated that the school maintains a balance between academic excellence and character formation.

“Our students must be worthy in both learning and character. Nearly all our 52 teaching staff hold first or second degrees, with only one or two having NCE qualifications. This shows the intellectual strength of our team—from nursery to college levels,” he added.

Odivwri noted that the school began solely as a nursery and primary institution and operated as such for 16 years before expanding to include a college, in response to persistent demand from parents.

“We are proud to have successfully graduated our first set of Senior Secondary School (SS3) students this year, who also sat for WAEC here,” he said.

While acknowledging the school’s progress, Odivwri did not shy away from discussing the financial challenges many private schools face.

“Fee payment is a recurring challenge. We sometimes have to offer scholarships. As we close the academic session, we are still owed over a million naira. Yet, we keep moving forward because we believe in our vision,” he stated.

Parents, Guests Commend School’s Impact

Chairman of the Day, Mr. Oruh Michael, lauded the school for its family-like environment and consistent academic standards.

“I’ve been associated with this school for over a decade. Mr. Odivwri and the staff have stood like family to the children. That’s why I entrusted my kids to their care,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Maria Ojo, a parent, praised the school for instilling discipline and urged fellow parents to be deliberate in their children’s upbringing.

“Parents must be intentional. Social media is a major distraction, so we must help our children create time for reading and studying. The teachers here are doing a great job and deserve to be appreciated,” she said.