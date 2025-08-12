VP Shettima inaugurates two new Cally Air aircrafts in Calabar

R-L: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammed Idris, CRoss River APC Chairman, Alphonsus Eba Esq, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gov Bassey Otu, Dep. Gov. Peter Odey, and others during the commissioning of the two new Cally Air aircraft at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar

….we shall add three more to our flee – Gov Otu promises

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Tuesday commissioned two new Cross River State–owned Cally Air aircraft, lauding Governor Bassey Otu for the initiative’s forward-looking investments in aviation and other critical sectors.

Speaking at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, where he represented President Bola Tinubu to commission two newly acquired Cally Air aircraft on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Shettima described the initiative as a strategic step toward economic growth, tourism promotion, and regional aviation leadership.

He commended Governor Bassey Otu’s vision, noting that Cross River’s efforts align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in strengthening food security, energy security, and economic self-reliance.

“Cross River is demonstrating what strong subnational leadership looks like. The country needs more of this kind of vision,” Shettima said.

On his part ,Governor Otu,, traced the state’s economic strategy to the integration of three “engines” set in motion by his predecessors: tourism under Donald Duke, rural development under Senator Liyel Imoke, and industrialization under Professor Ben Ayade.

. “My goal has been to fuse these into a robust, diversified economy that frees us from overdependence on FAAC allocations,” Otu explained.

Otu said the expansion of Cally Air from two to four aircraft, with three more planned, is a key plank of the state’s tourism policy and its ambition to create an aviation hub serving not just Nigeria but the entire Gulf of Guinea.

The event also formed part of the Vice President’s working visit to Cross River, which included stops at the state SME clinic and library.

With the commissioning of the two new aircraft, Cross River State is positioning itself as both a tourism powerhouse and a regional aviation gateway.