Voyaging around Okri, Soyinka, Otuaro on the famished paths in PAP

By ENEWARIDIDEKE EKANPOU

The phenomenon of Africans migrating to different Western countries is a plague African countries are afflicted with. Border tensions and misgovernance in post-independent African countries constantly provoke thoughts of transnational migration in Africa. Transnational migration, terminologically recognised as ‘Japa’, is a single-minded survivalist move towards self-actualisation and social belonging.

Similarly, vindictively twisted thoughts and perspectives muscularly marketed as a strategy to disfigure the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, always provoke and compel one to embark on correctional journeys with a corresponding counter narrative.

Therefore in vain the authors of negative narratives bark and journey everywhere because I am here for the third and repeated time to spit out a navigable course like dolphins. Metaphorically, hasn’t somebody just morphed into the ‘Abiku’ of Wole Soyinka’s creation by pledging to be a neutralising force against the negative forces of disparagement?

The PAP deserves a very critical attention. Looking at the PAP office and the Niger Delta struggle historiographically over the years, thoughts of Ben Okri in the novel, The Famished Road, invade the mind in varied outlines, bringing into radiance the commendable effortful engagements and sacrifices of certain Niger Delta freedom agitators who had foresight in their ‘NOSTRADAMIC’ reflections on the Niger Delta struggle. For Okri whose thoughts ignite other thoughts here, including the cautionary thoughts of Wole Soyinka in the poem, ‘Death in the Dawn’, thanks would fly to him if they were winged like eagle, though thanks could still take a borderless route to him because written thoughts habitually travel many kilometres without barricades.

Dr Otuaro came to the PAP office with a vision as clear as the silvery salty waters of the sea through which reflections of images are seen when one turns the waters into a mirror. Understandably, many paths in the PAP wore a famished look when Chief Dr Dennis Otuaro took over as the boss in 2024; not only famished look did the paths wear, they were virtually ‘kwashiorkord’. It became his duty to plough the famished paths to be fertilised after planting some crops so they could grow luxuriantly in a manner healthfully distinguished from their famished physique threatening productivity.

The paths in the PAP office were actually famished. Famished the paths were, as met by Dr Otuaro in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, administrative reform and staff welfare disgustingly carried in the air the cologne of a taboo. Upgrading of office, reinforced security, payment of staff bonuses as an entitlement during periods of festivities in the year, timely granting and payment of leave bonuses, supportive enhancement of medical and academic health of staff, provision of office equipment and office renovation were ignored by past administrators in PAP. Otuaro did not only activate these essential things and staff entitlements in pragmatic terms, using his famed borderless policy of administration. Besides many reform-based steps in the PAP, 2,539 official documents were provided by Otuaro without disgusting rigmarole and performative besottedness.

Anchored on his philosophy of borderlessness, pragmatism in pursuit of goals is the defining identity of Otuaro. Towards a pragmatic pursuit of his borderless policy which has many strands in the PAP, Otuaro activated the process for provision of health and social welfare services programmes. Convinced that the practicability of his envisioned approaches depended on building of functional partnerships with various institutions, he quickly built partnership with the Bayelsa State Medical University. The target of this partnership is to tackle head-on the challenges of the insufficiency of medical professionals in the Niger Delta. These strategic approaches to the Niger Delta challenges can only be adopted by a PAP administrator in whose DNA one can locate transparency, inclusivity and pragmatic developmental spirit geared towards effortless actualisation of paradigm shift in the PAP.

There is a distinguishing quality in the way the PAP boss engages his task. Otuaro is always at ease in his administrative style as he is enabled by his academic exposure that borders create problems everywhere when not well managed on the symbolic plane. He avoids border exclusivity and aligns himself with border inclusivity because border inclusivity gives him the window to interact meaningfully with every component of the PAP without division and isolation of some persons based on whimsical postulations built around human and material resources. His understanding of the changing meanings of borders and how these borders function differently under different environments has contributed immensely to the success of his administration right from the dawn without being embarrassingly thrown off balance by emerging challenges.

The story of the PAP boss at work is not a fictional creation by Gabriel Okara, Ebi Yeibo, Ben Binebai and Timiebi Maika the unacknowledged professor of oral literature in Africa. Professional, meticulous, dedicated, strategic, surgically accurate and productive like a celebrated surgeon, the famished paths in PAP have been fertilised and fed devotedly to a height equivalent to the peak of Mountain Everest. The possible ulcerous growth from the famished paths of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been addressed with clinical accuracy, devoid of the likelihood of resurgence.

It is only natural famished paths in the Presidential Amnesty Programme disappear when the human and material resources have been given a coating of the needed enablement to function meaningfully in their varied spaces of occupation. It takes only Dr Otuaro, the administrative surgeon grounded in border studies, to walk on this plane with ease, insensible to the meaningless missiles of confounded individuals plagued by the rampaging virus of schizophrenia. Could this be better cast as a predisposition to a reputational iconoclasm fully settled in their tainted geography and geometry of a ‘single-storyed’ existence? Must these infidels be dispersed to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie for the right lecture on the dangers of a single story before they are awakened to the demonstrated vision and pragmatism of Dr. Otuaro for the short period he has held the position of the PAP Administrator?

This world, simplistically categorised dead and deaf like iguana by some infidels who are masters of image-destruction, is not dead but ever awake. This ever awake world does not need motions, counter-motions and injunctions in the law court to know that the detractors of Dr Otuaro have been infected by the ravaging virus of a single story.

Even at the risk of repetition, I dare say again that this demands Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie of AMERICANAH – or lately, of DREAM COUNT – be gestured to give the confused detractors an awakening lecture on the dangers of being glued to a single story like snails stuck to date-palm in Oyangbene forest.

Rather constantly, the clangorous detractors of Otuaro must be reminded that whenever the secular world is threatened by individuals who journey disparagingly without their ears steadily attuned to all strands of a given story, the intellectual services of Adichie must be solicited, followed by immediate invitation to Adichie to come over and give a reinforced talk on the dangers of a single story.

Nobody dismisses the fact that Dr Otuaro and the enlightened Niger Deltans do have perspectives on the ravaging virus of a single story that has become the constant affliction of the ‘fixated’ detractors of the PAP boss. In the perspectives of Dr Otuaro and the enlightened Niger Deltans in a country where perspectives matter, Wole Soyinka must no longer be heeded in his poetic exhortation in ‘Death in the Dawn’ when he says thus: ‘ The right foot for joy, the left, dread.

And the mother prayed, Child May you never walk

When the road waits , famished’ because the once famished paths in the PAP are no longer famished. Nigerians, particularly Niger Deltans, can now walk without being guided by Soyinka’s poetic caution and exhortation because the famished paths in the PAP have been strategically ploughed and fertilised by Dr Dennis Otuaro, the PAP boss.

Thoughts far away from possible contradiction and retraction, I must add categorically that there are many attestations if we must conversationally engage Otuaro’s borderless policy and the famished paths in PAP without a marked stop. The attestations to the viability and functionality of Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro’s borderless policy of administration in PAP are signposted by his administrative reforms and staff welfare strides highlighted in the brief journey to his performance chronicles identified here as a corresponding padlock on Soyinka’s poetically parroted caution that the child must refrain from walking when the road is famished. Contrarily, the child must now walk as many kilometres as possible because the hitherto famished paths have been ploughed, paved and fertilised by Chief Dr Dennis Otuaro – a PAP boss always stuck to his philosophy to plough the famished paths for meaningful interaction, integration and peaceful co-existence for all.