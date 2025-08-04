VOHF visits lung cancer patients in Ebonyi

In commemoration of the World Lung Cancer Day held on the 1st of August, 2025, members and volunteers of the Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation(VOHF) Ebonyi State Team visited lung cancer patients at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AEFUTHA) as well as made donations as part of VOHF’s goal of impacting the health of people in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan region at large.

According to the leader of the team, Uka Patience Ama, while speaking to newsmen, said the move was VOHF’s commitment to cancer prevention and management in Afric,a including Lung Cancer prevention and management.

Ama, noted that the event was an

opportunity to educate patients on becoming advocates for

their own health and others, while also educating them on Lung Cancer, encouraging them and answering questions, as many patients lack understanding of their medical condition due to gaps in patient education which contributes to patient anxiety.

Two of the volunteers Humphrey and Rosemary facilitated demonstrations to teach the patients on the use of the incentive spirometers which were donated.

The patients were grateful for the visit and donations and thanked the organization and its donors.