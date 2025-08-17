VOHF visits IDP camp in Benue to raise awareness on health challenges of IDPs

As part of its ongoing commitment to community health education and the wellbeing of vulnerable populations in sub-Saharan Africa, the Benue State Chapter of the Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation (VOHF) on August 12, 2025, visited the JohnMark IDP Camp Daudu, Guma LGA, Benue State.

The outreach targeted the health challenges faced by the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the Yelwata attack in Benue State.

Among the reasons for the visit, according to the foundation that it became imperative after they learnt of the high prevalence of malaria and typhoid in the camp due to the poor sanitation and overcrowding common in most camp settings, thus the need to educate residents on preventive health measures they could employ despite living in a camp.

The Benue State Leader of the organization, Kwaghdoo Angela Daudu, opened the session by sharing VOHF’s mission in sub-Saharan Africa especially in Nigeria where the organization is amongst the biggest health-based organizations with a strong presence in most states of the country. She stressed that the organization is committed to home-grown grassroot solutions and interventions for the health issues plaguing Africa.

One of the volunteers John Ode addressed ways to mitigate common health risks in the camp environment, while Jessica Doom and Wilson Ochogwu, both volunteers of the organization, taught the residents on how to identify the signs and symptoms of malaria and prevention strategies to adopt especially the use of insecticide-treated nets.

As part of the outreach, health supplies and relief materials including branded insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) were donated.

The leader of the delegation, Kwaghdoo Angela Dauda, noted that the outreach achieved its goal of raising awareness and empowering beneficiaries with tools to protect themselves from malaria.

However, she noted that much more still needed to be done regarding provision of relief materials and health supplies. She called on well meaning Nigerians and organizations to do more to support government’s efforts at protecting the health and well being of the IDPs.

They pledged that the Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation will continue to conduct outreaches and advocate for IDPs, while the residents expressed gratitude and many pledged to adopt the preventive measures they were taught.