Vitel Wireless partners Slot for distribution of SIM cards, other gadgets

By Etop Ekanem

Vitel Wireless, Nigeria’s first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) has entered into partnership with Slot Systems Limited for distribution of its SIM cards and other gadgets around the country.

Chudi Nwabueze, Managing Director of Vitel Wireless who described the partnership as a defining moment for his company said Vitel Wireles’s purpose is clear: to transform connectivity in Nigeria through innovation, affordability, and seamless access.

Nwabueze, who spoke in Lagos recently at the official engagement with Slot said Vitel Wireless, as the nation’s first Mobile Virtual Network Operator is committed to creating smart, reliable solutions that break down barriers to communication and make it easier and more cost-effective for people to stay connected anytime, anywhere.

“This partnership with SLOT is a meeting of shared values and vision. By combining our innovative mobile services with SLOT’s extensive retail presence, we are making Vitel Wireless SIM cards and the connectivity they offer more accessible than ever before. Customers will now be able to purchase, register, and top-up their SIM cards conveniently within their own communities.”

He described the collaboration as more than just distribution, ”it is about empowering people. It is about bridging the connectivity gap with technology, accessibility, and affordability at the heart of everything we do.”

Nwabueze further explained Vitel Wireless SIM card is a location technology awareness card. It can track whereabouts of a person. This information can help the police, on official demand, in case of unfortunate incident.

He said the disadvantages of tracking a person’s whereabout outweighs the advantages. He explained that access code is given to another person for tracking.

“We operate as a core network and we have integrated with all the major networks in Nigeria, including international calls. So, on a simple language, we are a GSM company, that you do call, SMS, data and we offer more value like safety. And the good news is that we are spread out in the 36 States plus Abuja FCT in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, founder of Slot, Nnamdi Ezeigbo who was delighted about the partnership said Vitel Wireless has come to revolutionalise the way people connect.