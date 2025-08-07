Vitapur, Vitafoam’s subsidiary, donates prefabricated building to Unilag

L–R: Principal Assistant Registrar, Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC), University of La FCgos, Mrs. Olufadeke Akinleye; Director, HRDC, Dr. Lateef Odekunle; General Manager, Vitapur Nigeria Limited , Kehinde Akintayo; and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Prof. Foluso Lesi, representing the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, during the donation of a prefabricated building to Unilag by Vitapur Nigeria Limited in Lagos.

By Peter Egwuatu

In a move aligned with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards the education sector, Vitapur Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has donated a prefabricated insulated building to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to support manpower development and provide a conducive environment for learning and training.

During the handover ceremony in Lagos, Vitapur’s General Manager, Kehinde Akintayo, described the modern building as a testament to the company’s dedication to sustainability, a principle embedded in its products and services.

“This building exemplifies our commitment to bridging the gap between industry and academia, It aligns with our CSR policy and reflects our continued investment in research and sustainability. At Vitapur, we are conscious of climate change and environmental concerns, and we aim to provide infrastructure that enhances teaching and learning.”, Akintayo stated.

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Professor Folashade Ogunsola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Services), Professor Foluso Lesi, expressed appreciation to Vitapur’s Board and Management. He emphasized the importance of strengthening collaborations between academic institutions and industry players to ensure graduates are well-equipped for the workforce.

“As a university, we prioritize manpower development and value partnerships like this one with Vitapur. We aim to co-create curricula that reflect local realities, with input from industry leaders like Vitapur to ensure our graduates are job-ready.”, Professor Lesi said.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role of Dr. Dele Makanjuola, former Chairman of Vitafoam, in initiating the project, saying: “Beyond offering a conducive learning space, this facility will boost teaching capabilities and foster greater academic-industry interaction, particularly for the unit dedicated to workforce development.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Lateef Odekunle, Director of the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), stressed the importance of collaboration between academia and industry. “Town and gown cannot function in isolation. Building these linkages is essential to addressing societal challenges,” he remarked.