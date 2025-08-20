Visual artist returns with Owambe exhibition by Uzo Njoku

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian-American visual artist and designer, Uzo Njoku, is set to debut her much-anticipated homecoming exhibition in Lagos titled “An Owambe Exhibition by Uzo Njoku.”

Known internationally for her vibrant pattern work, striking portraits and storytelling that bridges the African Diaspora, Njoku returns with a new body of work that re-imagines the contemporary Nigerian experience through texture, tradition, and truth.



Speaking, Uzo Njoku disclosed that the opening of the exhibition is in November in Lagos; an Owambe exhibition features nine new paintings unraveling themes from intergenerational conflict to queer identity, female beauty standards, childhood ambiguity, and spiritual resilience.



While Njoku’s signature use of pattern remains central, this collection marks an evolution in her practice: texture now collides with her once-meticulous flatness, creating dynamic tension in every piece.



Beyond the canvas, Njoku has built an influential career in music and design collaborations, working with Apple Music’s First Gen initiative and more recently creating the artwork for Wizkid and Olamide’s Afrobeats’ record, “Kai.” Her ability to merge fine art with contemporary culture has established her as a leading creative voice bridging visual art and global musimovements.



“This is the most personal work I have ever done, “Lagos influenced me, and now I am bringing back these paintings as a mirror, sometimes playful, sometimes painful, of the world that shaped me,” she said.



Highlights of the exhibition include a satirical reimagining of a classroom lesson on corruption, a tender tribute to domestic workers, and a mother-son portrait inspired by Seydou Keïta and Malick Sidibé.



Visitors can expect an immersive experience that reflects not only the celebratory spirit of owambe culture, but also its complexity. Pattern, fabric, and installations will extend beyond the canvas into the exhibition space, inviting audiences to step inside a world where fine art, music, and cultural memory collide.