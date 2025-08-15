Vista Holdings appoints Tony Kolawole as Group CEO

Dr Tony Kolawole, Group CEO, Vista Holdings Limited

Vista Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, and member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Aspire’s appointment follows the recent inauguration of Vista Holdings’ new Board of Directors and the formal consolidation of its nine subsidiaries under a single structure— a pivotal move in its journey towards unified growth, strategic leadership, and transformative impact.

“This is more than a leadership role; it’s a commitment to building legacy institutions that serve communities and empower lives,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire.

“At Vista Holdings, we’re laying the groundwork for a future built on collaboration, opportunity, and sustainable growth. I’m honoured to lead this remarkable team into a new era of purpose-driven excellence.”

The Vista Holdings Board expressed full confidence in Dr. Aspire’s leadership.

“Dr. Tony Aspire is a transformational leader with a rare ability to turn vision into systems, and systems into results,” said Mr. Festus Adebayo, Chairman of the Board, Vista Holdings.

“His clarity, drive, and relentless focus on value creation are exactly what Vista Holdings Limited, a diversified group with subsidiaries across real estate development, education, finance, and cooperative services, needs at this phase of growth. We are confident he will take the group to unprecedented heights.”

With over two decades of experience in organisational leadership, business development, and enterprise growth, Dr. Aspire brings visionary thinking, proven systems, and people-first leadership to his new role as Group CEO and member of the Board of Directors.

He played a central role in orchestrating the group’s unification process and in positioning Vista Holdings as a forward-thinking conglomerate.