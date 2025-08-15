Vista Holdings appoints Adeola Adewale as Landvest CEO

Mrs Adeola Oluokun Adewale, CEO, Landvest Intercontinental Properties Limited

Vista Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adeola Oluokun Adewale as the Chief Executive Officer of Landvest Intercontinental Properties Ltd.

This appointment comes on the heels of the official inauguration of Vista Holdings’ new Board of Directors on July 15, 2025, and the formal integration of nine diverse subsidiaries into one unified group.

As CEO of Landvest Intercontinental, Mrs. Adewale will lead the company’s land development and investment arm, overseeing large-scale acquisitions, infrastructure planning, and value-driven investment opportunities across Nigeria and the broader African real estate market.

A highly respected professional with years of leadership in land administration, urban development, and investor relations, Mrs. Adewale brings strategic clarity, operational excellence, and deep industry insight to the role.

“We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Adeola Oluokun Adewale as CEO of Landvest Intercontinental,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, Group Chief Executive Officer, Vista Holdings.

“Land development is a cornerstone of the Vista vision, and Mrs. Adewale’s track record, discipline, and strategic approach make her the ideal leader to propel Landvest into its next phase. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving sustainable value and unlocking new growth frontiers.”

Landvest Intercontinental is tasked with leading Vista’s mission to transform undeveloped land into thriving, future-ready communities through strategic investment and planning. With this leadership transition, the company is expected to scale up its offerings, forge new partnerships, and deepen its footprint across the region.

“It is a privilege to take on this role and lead Landvest Intercontinental at such a significant time,” said Mrs. Adeola Oluokun Adewale.

“I am excited to work with the team and the wider Vista Group to deliver forward-thinking solutions in land investment and development, solutions that serve both the market and the people.”

Vista Holdings Limited is a diversified group with subsidiaries across real estate development, education, finance, and cooperative services with a commitment to innovation, integrity, and impact,