Viral TikToker Geh Geh makes $30,000 after over 170,000 ‘students’ tuned in to live session

Social media personality “Geh Geh” has risen to viral fame after his TikTok live on Thursday drew over 170,000 viewers—whom he calls his “students”—and brought in gifts worth $30,000.



Geh Geh, who calls his online platform the “University of Wisdom and Understanding,” has built a fast-rising following with his unconventional advice to men on relationships and finances.

In a video celebrating the milestone, he exclaimed, “More than 177,000 people watch my lectures today. Jesus! University of wisdom and understanding, the only university where once you graduate, woman go fear to ask you for money.”

Describing himself as the “first illiterate to find a university in the history of Nigeria,” the content creator reflected on his journey and humble beginnings.

Congratulations to me.. my school recorded over 170k students today and the love was massive.. I made over 30k dollars.



A big thank you to everyone who came to support 🙏💯 pic.twitter.com/2G42EC0oq1 — GehGeh (@official_Gegeh) August 21, 2025

“I no be graduate too, but by the grace of God, I don find school. I be orphan, but now Nigerians don show me love.”

According to him, the gifts received during the session were worth about $30,000, an amount he said was life-changing.

“See gift I made over… more gift when they give me today is worth about $30,000. I no go take this love for granted, because I no really do anything for am,” he said in a follow-up video.

Although his controversial teachings on money and women have stirred online debates, Geh Geh’s story is now being seen as an inspiration to underprivileged youths across Nigeria.

Reflecting on his growing popularity, he added, “If Nigeria be country wey value great people, by now them suppose dey compare people like me with Aristotle, Wole Soyinka, Einstein… but I thank God say people dey see my head and my own difference.”

Vanguard News