Violent Extremism: YAVE launches digital platform, national content contest to empower youth

ABUJA—The Youth Against Violent Extremism (YAVE) Initiative has unveiled a youth-driven digital platform and a nationwide content contest designed to counter radicalisation and promote peaceful narratives among young Nigerians.

The initiative was launched during a two-day event in Abuja themed “Empowering Youth Voices, Building Resilient Communities.” The event marked the formal inauguration of YAVE alongside the debut of the YAVE Youth Content Challenge.

Speaking at the unveiling, YAVE National Coordinator, Mr. Sadiq Mustapha, said the platform was developed with support from the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE), a coalition of civil society organisations committed to preventing and countering violent extremism in Nigeria.

According to him, the platform represents “a dynamic, youth-centered hub that marks a significant milestone in our mission to combat violent extremism through digital innovation and creative expression.”

Mustapha explained that the launch also introduced a nationwide digital contest aimed at mobilising young voices to actively promote peace, resilience, and positive narratives across the country.

The YAVE Youth Content Challenge is open for entries in diverse formats including short films, graphics, photography, poetry, spoken word, essays, and other forms of creative content. Winners, he said, would receive cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, recognition, and platforms to amplify their peacebuilding efforts.

Describing the platform as a hub for idea-sharing, project incubation, and storytelling for peace, Mustapha stressed that young people must be seen not only as a vulnerable group but as “visionaries and solution-bearers with the capacity to drive meaningful change through advocacy, creativity, and civic education.”

He called for stronger collaboration with government agencies, civil society, development partners, and the media to amplify the voices of young peacebuilders across Nigeria.

Mustapha also disclosed that YAVE structures would soon be established across states, with an interim national leadership convening a convention within two months to elect substantive leaders.

“The YAVE platform is not just a project; it is a movement that empowers Nigerian youth to reclaim the narrative and challenge extremist ideologies. It encourages them to lead the charge for peace through creativity, innovation, and digital engagement,” he added.