Ai generated image of Thomas Partey

Spanish side Villarreal CF has reached an agreement to sign midfielder Thomas Partey from Premier League side Arsenal.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020, has been a key figure in the Gunners’ lineup over the past few seasons, known for his defensive prowess, stamina, and ability to control the tempo in midfield.

He, however, was not able to secure a new deal with the London side and will now take his trade elsewhere.

Villarreal’s interest reportedly intensified after the midfielder expressed a desire for a fresh challenge and more consistent playing time. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, with medicals and personal terms still to be confirmed.

Partey, 30, will be a strategic addition to complement Villarreal’s dynamic midfield, providing both defensive solidity and creativity. The Yellow Submarine are aiming to strengthen their squad as they prepare for domestic La Liga battles and European competition.

As per football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Ghanaian who has been in the news over an allegation of rape has been granted bail and will now join Villareal.