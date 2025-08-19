Vigilantes assault, strip female NYSC member in Anambra

A disturbing video circulating online has captured the moment armed men, alleged to be members of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, also known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, invaded a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lodge in Anambra State and violently assaulted some corps members.

The footage, released on Monday by the Haven 360 Foundation via Facebook, showed one of the victims, Jennifer Edema Elohor, being physically attacked and stripped naked by the armed vigilantes.

According to the foundation, the corps members endured severe beatings and degrading treatment, with threats of sexual assault directed at them.

It stated that the vigilante group accused the corps members of engaging in internet fraud, commonly called “yahoo yahoo,” and still proceeded to assault them despite their presentation of official NYSC identification cards.

The foundation, in its statement, said: “We strongly condemn the brutal assault and violation of rights of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi or ‘Agunechemba Vigilante Group’ in Anambra State.

“On July 23, 2025, these state actors stormed the corpers lodge, accusing the members of being ‘Yahoo people’, despite their prompt production of NYSC identification cards and uniforms.

“The assault was particularly egregious in the case of Jennifer Edema Elohor, who was beaten, stripped naked, and left exposed and covered in blood.

“The victims were subjected to unsavoury, horrible, sexually degrading words and actions, including threats of sexual violation.”