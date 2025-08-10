Videos: Adedeji Adeleke, Dangote, other dignitaries arrive venue of Davido’s wedding

The father of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido, Adedeji Adeleke, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, were among the dignitaries spotted arriving at the venue of the singer’s lavish white wedding to his wife, Chioma Rowland, in Miami, United States, on Sunday.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was also seen at the high-profile event, alongside UFC champion Kamaru Usman and Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile, who joined other prominent figures from business, politics, sports, and entertainment to celebrate the couple.

The wedding, tagged #CHIVIDO25, follows the grand traditional ceremony held in Lagos in 2024 and has drawn influential Nigerians from across the globe.

Videos from the venue show a star-studded atmosphere as guests arrive in line with the formal “black tie and evening gown” dress code stated on the invitation.

