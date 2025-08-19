Video: Moment Imisi, Rooboy clash as ‘minor push’ sparks drama in Biggie’s house

Tension flared in the BBNaija house after a heated moment between housemates Imisi and Rooboy.

Imisi, attempting to clear her way, gave Rooboy a slight push — her only physical response during the exchange.

Rooboy immediately raised an alarm, screaming that he had been pushed and urging other housemates to witness the incident.

The tension? Over the roof!

Rooboy and Imisi got into a heated argument, hilariously accusing each other of using a "pity-party strategy." Neither of them held back. 🤝🏽



What's your take? 🤷🏽‍♀️#BBNaija

The scene left fellow contestants amused as Rooboy continued his taunts while Imisi maintained her composure.

Reacting online, Imisi’s handler dismissed the clash as provocation. “What happened last night was not strategy, it was clear provocation… They see her light, they feel her strength, and it unsettles them. But Imisi doesn’t break, she endures, she conquers,” the statement read, rallying fans to keep voting.

The altercation has since stirred reactions on social media, with many fans criticising Rooboy for deliberately trying to get Imisi to lose control.

This isn’t the first clash between the duo. Earlier in the season, they exchanged insults over house chores, a confrontation that also attracted attention from fellow housemates.

Vanguard News