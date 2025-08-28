Video: Libyan Police arrest 2 Nigerians for alleged robbery

Photo: X | @rgowans

Authorities in Tripoli, Libya, have apprehended two Nigerians accused of carrying out a string of robberies within the city.

The suspects, identified as undocumented migrants, were taken into custody on August 25 after surveillance footage allegedly showed them robbing a convenience store.

Migrant Rescue Watch, an organisation that tracks migrant-related developments, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The group noted that the duo had reportedly been linked to a series of break-ins and thefts targeting commercial outlets in a bid to steal money.

The statement read, “Police in Tripoli arrested 2 undocumented #migrants of Nigerian nationality responsible for series of break and entries and robberies. The accused were targeting commercial stores with the intent of seizing cash. The case was referred to public prosecutor.”

