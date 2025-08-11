Video: Drama at Lagos Airport as passenger disrupts flight, allegedly assaults crew

By Dickson Omobola

A female passenger on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and clashed with airport security at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Sunday.

This was seen in numerous videos circulating on social media.

In one of the videos, the flight attendant can be seen saying, “She (passenger) slapped me.”

VIDEO: Ibom Air passenger hits air hostess, gets violent with Lagos airport officials



Credit: Thecable pic.twitter.com/jM4qhqKg7P — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 11, 2025

In another video, after repeated attempts to pacify her failed, the passenger was bundled into a vehicle.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, who reacted to one of the clips on X, said, “When cabin crew ask you to turn off your phone before takeoff or landing, simply comply. I cannot understand why simple routine issues would lead to incidents like this.

“Passengers need to understand they have responsibilities, not just rights. More details will be addressed tomorrow.”