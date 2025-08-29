Video depicts a multinational training exercise in Estonia, not fighters in Sudan – Reuters

A video circulating on social media with claims that it shows foreign fighters in Sudan’s El Fasher has been found to be misleading.

According to a Reuters fact check, the footage actually comes from a joint military training exercise held in Estonia in July 2025, not from the conflict in Sudan.

The video shows soldiers entering a military vehicle as rockets are fired, accompanied by the command “Ready, fire!” in English. Online posts alleged it depicted Colombian mercenaries operating in Sudan.

However, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) released the original video on July 29, 2025, stating it was filmed on July 24 near Camp Tapa, Estonia.

The exercise, conducted from July 21–25, involved troops from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, along with British, Canadian, and Estonian forces.

Military insignia visible on the soldiers’ uniforms further confirm the footage’s origin.

Verdict: The clip shows a NATO-aligned training exercise in Estonia, not fighters in Sudan.

Reuters