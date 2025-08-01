Video: BBNaija’s Jason Jae, Victory clash over chicken

Tension flared in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house on Thursday night as housemates Jason Jae and Victory got into a heated altercation over chicken.

What began as a minor disagreement quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, with both contestants nearly exchanging punches before fellow housemates Kola and Otega stepped in to break it up.

The dramatic moment saw the pair tumble to the ground as other housemates struggled to restrain them.

Despite the intensity of the clash, the two housemates reconciled shortly afterwards, thanks to the swift mediation of their colleagues.

Reacting to the incident, former BBNaija star Pere Egbi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his disbelief, describing the fight as “madness.”

