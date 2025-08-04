Victory unseats Thelma as BBNaija Week 2 HoH in title defense challenge

Victory, one of the Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates, has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH) for Week 2 after winning the newly introduced title defense challenge on Monday.

Thelma Lawson had initially clinched the HoH title during the two-part challenge held on Sunday night, shortly after the live eviction show.

However, in a dramatic twist this season, Big Brother introduced a title defense challenge, mandating that the HoH must defend their position against top contenders the following day.

Thelma faced stiff competition from five housemates — Victory, Ivatar, Danboskid, Jason Jae, and Dede — all of whom had performed well in the original HoH challenge.

After several intense rounds, Victory, Thelma, and Ivatar advanced to the final stage based on their speed and performance.

In a nail-biting final round, Victory emerged victorious, dethroning Thelma and becoming the new HoH for the week. The win marks a significant power shift in the house as the competition intensifies.

Meanwhile, Otega was dubbed the ‘House Snail’ for his underwhelming performance in the challenge. As part of the punishment tied to the title, he will be responsible for cleaning all toilets and bathrooms in the house — another new twist added to this season’s gameplay.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 premiered on July 28 with a two-day opening event.