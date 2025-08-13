Vice Presidency not by friendship, TYF tells Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Think Yoruba First (TYF), has responded to recent remarks attributed to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, regarding the 2022 vice-presidential selection process.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ogbeni Oluwole Lewis, TYF urged Lawal to refrain from making comments that could be interpreted as generalizations about the Yoruba ethnic group.

The group noted that the Vice Presidency, like any other national political position, should be determined by considerations such as capacity, electoral value, and a proven track record – not personal relationships.

According to the statement, Yoruba leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, have historically worked across ethnic and regional lines to promote unity and development in the country. TYF stressed that such contributions should not be diminished by political disagreements.

TYF further reiterated that political appointments are not entitlements but are based on strategic decisions aimed at strengthening governance and winning elections. “While political expectations are normal, national leadership roles must ultimately serve the broader interests of the federation,” the statement read.

The group called for constructive dialogue and mutual respect among all political stakeholders, noting that fostering unity across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups is essential for sustainable development.