Verve lures consumers to financial inclusion with GoodLife reward

By Juliet Umeh

As part of its commitment to promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria, Verve, Nigeria’s payment card and digital token brand, has said its sixth edition of GoodLife Promo, will reward it’s customers across Nigeria.

It said the promo is designed to reward loyal cardholders across the country with exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and premium lifestyle experiences.

Divisional Head at Interswitch Group, Chidike Oluaoha, said the initiative reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the everyday lives of Nigerians by delivering tangible value through seamless card usage. Oluaoha explained that the brand is focused on accelerating digital transformation by embedding its services into consumers’ daily lifestyles, thereby driving convenience and empowerment with every transaction.

He said: “The Verve GoodLife Promo offers cardholders exciting rewards at select merchants nationwide, including popular brands such as Quickteller, The Place Restaurant, Market Square, Chowdeck, BuyPower, and AliExpress. “By delivering both convenience and value, the campaign promotes the wider adoption of secure, cashless payments while making everyday shopping more rewarding.”

Oluaoha described the promo as both a celebration of customer loyalty and a strategic move to deepen financial inclusion.

“This year, we are charting a bolder course. We are not only rewarding our cardholders through various promotional campaigns but also doubling down on our vision to be an enabler of growth, opportunity, and the good life for every Nigerian.

“Our goal is to consistently deliver value in the moments that matter, whether in everyday spending or life’s significant milestones, by making Verve the card of choice for secure, seamless, and rewarding transactions.

“As we roll out new innovations and partnerships in the coming months, our focus remains on expanding financial access, supporting businesses, and enriching digital payment experiences.”

The Verve GoodLife Promo 6.0 is designed to drive mass consumer engagement, inspiring card usage across various lifestyle categories, from dining out and ordering food online to utility bill payments and retail shopping, while offering ease, access, and meaningful rewards.

With over 85 million Verve cards in circulation and a rapidly expanding acceptance network, Verve continues to create impact at scale. The sixth edition of the GoodLife Promo builds on this momentum by directly rewarding users, encouraging cashless adoption, and reinforcing Verve’s role in advancing Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda.