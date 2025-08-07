Vanguard’s health outreach revives hope for newspaper vendors

…They brought the hospital to us – Beneficiaries

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

For decades, Musibau Oloyede has worked along Marina and surrounding streets in Lagos, distributing newspapers and managing various health concerns quietly. But on Thursday, August 7, 2025, things took a hopeful turn.

“I’ve been in this business since 1986, and this is the first time I’m seeing something like this. I’m very happy. Most of our people face health challenges, and it’s only through medical tests that you know your health status,” Oloyede said.

His comment reflects the appreciation of more than 150 vendors who participated in a free health outreach organised by Vanguard Newspapers.

Godwin Akpan of Godex Enterprises, another vendor, echoed the sentiment: “So many of the vendors here have not visited a hospital in a long time. Vanguard brought healthcare to our doorstep. We truly appreciate it.”

For many, the outreach offered both a lifeline and an eye-opener. Mr. Asele Mokoma, Vice-Chairman of the association, said, “We never expected this. The medical outreach is excellent. We received tests for prostate, eye, blood sugar, hepatitis, among others, and medications were given free.”

The free medical screening—held in partnership with the Lagos State Health Service—was also made accessible to nearby residents operating around Marina and its environs.

For Latifat Bashir, a local food vendor, the initiative provided long-needed care. “I did three tests—BP, sugar, hepatitis. I’m very happy. May Vanguard be blessed,” she said.

The outreach addressed prevalent health concerns such as high blood pressure, diabetes, hepatitis, and eye conditions. It transformed patients into proactive health seekers, empowering them through screenings and consultations.

By the day’s end, many expressed commitment to Vanguard, citing the initiative as more than just medical—it was a show of care and recognition.

Targeting over 150 members of the Newspaper and Magazine Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN), Lagos Island Zone, the outreach provided free screenings and medications, as well as consultations for more serious diagnoses.

A medical consultant, supported by nurses and other healthcare workers, conducted on-site evaluations. The goal: to meet the health needs of grassroots workers and allied community groups.

Vanguard’s Technical Consultant, Mr. Patrick Oduone, said the outreach stemmed from visits to distribution zones across Lagos.

“During our visits, we distributed items like umbrellas and jackets and listened to their challenges. One major issue raised was health. Some members reportedly suffered from serious health conditions. So we decided to act,” Oduone said.

“We contacted hospitals that work with our staff and invited doctors and nurses to assist. This outreach includes medication distribution and diagnostic services, targeting over 100 participants.”

Oduone emphasised that Vanguard aims to conduct such outreach programs biannually and intends to continue follow-ups for those treated.

“We are collecting contact details to provide ongoing support and help in severe cases,” he added.

Vanguard Staff Nurse Mrs. Christinah Oforkwu said the outreach aims to reduce preventable deaths and chronic illnesses by offering early detection.

“Most people are unaware of their health conditions until it’s too late. High blood pressure and diabetes are major causes of sudden death in Nigeria. Early detection helps in managing these conditions.”

She highlighted the importance of lifestyle changes and education: “Some people can manage their conditions without medication, just by adjusting diet and habits.”

Dr. Adebayo Mosunmola, a Director at the Lagos State Health Service Commission, praised Vanguard’s contribution to public health.

“This is the second collaboration between the Commission and Vanguard. It is a commendable way of reaching underserved populations. This time, it’s the vendors. The tests and screenings offered are vital for early detection.”

She highlighted the inclusion of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings for men above 40, noting that participants would be referred for further evaluation if needed.

Dr. Adebayo also noted the broader collaboration with Vanguard through the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme aimed at expanding access to care.

Nathaniel Agbeyi, a health official, commended the initiative, calling it an awareness campaign for grassroots workers.

“We’ve detected some conditions—high blood pressure, hepatitis B—that require attention. Early detection is crucial to avoid future complications. The tests and follow-ups help manage risks.”

He confirmed that participants requiring further care would be referred to public hospitals.

Chairman of NDAN Lagos Island zone, Musibau Oloyede, acknowledged the program as a breakthrough.

“This is the first time we’re receiving this kind of comprehensive health care. We’re thankful to Vanguard. It shows we are not forgotten.”

He noted that the outreach followed a recent health incident involving a member, adding that Vanguard’s response was prompt and commendable.

The event drew over 80 registered vendors and 53 active agents. Despite changes in media consumption habits, Oloyede emphasised the importance of continued support for those still involved in newspaper distribution.

He appealed to other media organisations to follow suit in supporting grassroots workers.

“Support like this uplifts us. When someone remembers you, it makes all the difference.”