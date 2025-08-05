Vandals abandon truckload of stolen Abuja electricity poles – NSCDC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has foiled a major theft of public infrastructure by intercepting a truckload of vandalized street light poles.

Noting that the suspects abandoned their consignment when flagged down by operatives, Command Spokesperson, Monica Ojobi said the truck was seized by the Command’s Crack Team of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure CNAI while on its way to Kano.

“The incident occurred around the Jabi axis of the city. The truck driver and his assistant fled the scene on foot after being flagged down by the NSCDC crack squad, abandoning the vehicle and its contents.

“This prompted the officers to impound the truck and tow it to the Command for further investigation”, she said.

FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, condemned the activities of vandals who he said are “sabotaging government efforts in providing necessary social amenities for the people.”

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to its anti-vandalism campaign and its new operational strategy to combat those who destroy FCT infrastructure.

Odumosu issued a stern warning to anyone involved in these criminal activities, promising they would face the full wrath of the law, including jail time.

He also specifically addressed leaders of Scavengers (Pantaker) markets in the FCT, warning them to stop dealing in stolen government property or risk having their markets permanently shut.

“When there is no demand, there cannot be any supply,” the Commandant stated, emphasizing the need for market leaders to comply with regulations.

The Commandant also implored road users to be more careful to avoid damaging public infrastructure like street light poles, which he said can lead to total darkness in the city, increasing the risk of accidents.

Odumosu called on the public to cooperate with the NSCDC by reporting any suspicious activities or acts of vandalism to the Command’s emergency numbers: 09166229882 or 08159066244.

Vanguard News