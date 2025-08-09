ValueJet vs Kwam1: NAAPE urges NCAA to release pilot’s license

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to reconsider its sanction on a ValueJet pilot and her assistant.

This is contained in a statement signed by NAAPE’s National President, Mr Galadima Abednego, on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilots were suspended after the Aug. 5 security breach at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NAN further reports that a popular musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (a.k.a. K1), allegedly disrupted a Lagos-bound ValueJet flight.

Abednego called for a transparent, unbiased, and open investigation into the ValueJet tarmac incident involving the popular musician.

He agreed the ValueJet captain should have acted with optimal discretion but condemned the musician’s unruly behaviour.

According to him, aviation rests on two pillars—safety and security—and as a frontline professional association, NAAPE places the highest premium on these principles.

Abednego commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the NCAA Director-General for prompt and decisive action in the public interest.

He insisted that K1 should be held culpable for his actions.

Abednego urged the NCAA to reconsider and review its decision against the ValueJet pilot and first officer, with a view to restoring their licences.

He said: “While we note the captain’s less than optimal discretion, we totally condemn KWAM 1’s crude, unruly behaviour and arrogant display.

“NAAPE calls on the authorities to lay the blame on KWAM 1 and make him face the full wrath of the law to prevent future incidents.

“While we are not against investigation, we demand it be open, transparent, and unbiased.

“The intense provocation caused by KWAM 1’s actions stretched the tolerance of seasoned pilots with unblemished records.

Abednego urged ValueJet to continue providing full support to the captain and first officer.

“NAAPE calls on all Nigerians, especially the flying public, to cooperate with lawful authorities in airports and with aviation workers.

“Passengers should always exercise restraint, knowing safety is aviation’s top priority. Let us cooperate with airlines to help them serve us better,” he said.

NAN also reports that the Fuji artiste publicly apologised on Friday after the NCAA blacklisted him from domestic and international travel via Nigerian airports.