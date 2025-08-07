ValueJet Airline drama: FG slams 6 months no-fly ban on K1

By Benjamin Njoku & Nnasom David

ABUJA—The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to immediately place popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate, on a no-fly list following his altercation with ValueJet staff and crew at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, August 5, reportedly involved what Keyamo described as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides,” a situation he warned could have led to serious consequences.

In a strongly worded statement posted via his official X handle on Thursday, Keyamo said he had received reports and video evidence from all relevant aviation agencies.

He noted that, contrary to claims by K1’s representatives, the musician repeatedly moved around on the tarmac and deliberately blocked the aircraft from taxiing.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even relevant at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation,” Keyamo stated.

He added that while the pilot and captain also acted unprofessionally by initiating taxi procedures before security personnel removed the passenger from the path of the aircraft, both parties violated international safety protocols.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority , MCAA), has temporarily suspended the licenses of the captain and the pilot pending a full investigation. I commend them for their proactive action. However, I have questioned their sense of justice in acting only against one party,” Keyamo said.

Keyamo ordered that K1 be placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of a comprehensive investigation.

He further directed that all domestic and international airlines be immediately notified of the directive, warning that any airline that violates the order risks losing its operating license.

“This is one of the tenets of justice I have preached all my life. I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass,” he stated.

Also, briefing on the matter yesterday, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said that everyone involved will be brought to book. And aviation rules are for everyone’s protection.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months from flying in Nigeria. Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger.

“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.”According to him, the NCAA has written to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to initiate legal proceedings against the musician.

K1 Responds

Reacting to the controversy, Chief Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, denied wrongdoing in a statement released yesterday by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed.

The statement referred to the incident that occurred on August 5, in which K1 allegedly had an altercation with ValueJet officials, leading to a breach of aviation protocol.

According to Rasheed, the narrative being circulated is exaggerated and misleading. He insisted that K1 neither blocked the aircraft nor disrupted its operations, adding that the substance in question was plain drinking water handed to him in the airport lounge.