Vaccine storage, immunization: Nigeria gets $11m cold-chain equipment

immunization

…FG targets 109m Nigerians in mass vaccination campaign

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-Cold-chain equipment valued at $11 million has been donated to Nigeria to enhance its vaccine storage, distribution, and immunisation services.

The donation, supported by GAVI and UNICEF, came as the federal government prepares to launch a mass vaccination campaign targeting over 109 million Nigerians, aged 0–14 in October, 2025.

The consignment includes 1,653 Solar Direct-Drive (SDD) refrigerators, 165 sets of spare parts and temperature monitoring devices.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina, who disclosed this at the official handover ceremony in Abuja yesterday, hailed the donors, describing the donations as timely, in view of the series of immunisation campaigns currently underway nationwide.

He said: “Of the 1,653 units, 1,241 are B Medical Systems refrigerators, while the remaining 412 are from Dulas. These were carefully selected, based on our experience with equipment already deployed nationwide.

‘’To ensure sustainability, we have 165 spare parts packs, temperature monitoring devices for each unit, and a 10-year preventive maintenance agreement with the vendors. “

He confirmed that the first batch of 525 units had already arrived in the country, with the remainder also delivered.

Distribution, he explained, would be based on identified gaps, with priority given to under-served communities and children who had never received vaccines.

According to him, the allocation will be as follows: North-West (448 units); North-Central (308),; North-East (128); South-East (205); South-West (343); and South-South (221).

In total, 53 per cent of the devices will be deployed to states in the north, while 47 per cent will go to the south.

Delivering his goodwill message, UNICEF Chief of Health, Dr. Maharajan Muthu, described cold-chain infrastructure as the backbone of immunisation programmes.

He said UNICEF, working with Gavi and the NPHCDA, provided technical support in identifying cold-chain needs, procurement, and delivery.

“This investment, valued at $11 million, will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system. The equipment will help extend outreach to remote communities, ensure safe vaccine storage in areas without reliable electricity, and guarantee that every child is reached with effective vaccines.

‘’This will also support Nigeria’s target of reducing zero-dose children by 50 per cent by 2028,” Muthu stated.

However, he stressed the need to address challenges such as regular maintenance, asset tracking, stock monitoring and sustainable financing.

Also speaking, the Acting WHO Country Representative, Dr. Alex Gasasira, who was represented by Dr. Alex Chimbaru, said the solar-powered refrigerators would play a vital role in maintaining vaccine quality and safety, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

“By leveraging solar technology, we are not only safeguarding vaccine quality but also promoting environmental sustainability and resilience. This nationwide deployment is expected to boost immunisation coverage, reduce wastage, prevent disease outbreaks and improve service delivery at the last mile,” he said.

Gasasira added that the initiative reflected the shared commitment of partners and government to ensure vaccine equity, health justice, and universal access for every Nigerian child.