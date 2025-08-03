Uzodimma confirms arrest of suspect in 2022 killing of Ideato North LG Chairman

…Vows to Bring All Perpetrators to Justice

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the 2022 murder of a former chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area.

Speaking during a service at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the governor revealed that the arrested suspect had confessed to the crime and reportedly named others alleged to be involved. He assured the people of Imo that investigations are ongoing and more arrests would follow.

“Two years after, we have arrested the individual who carried out the act. He has confessed and mentioned those he was working for. Some of those individuals have been invited by the police and are currently under interrogation,” Uzodimma stated.

The governor condemned the recent killings in Ideato North, assuring residents that security agencies are already tracking those responsible. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ending insecurity in the state, noting that significant investments have been made in intelligence gathering and logistics.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all involved in these acts. The lives of our citizens must be protected,” he said.

Governor Uzodimma also alleged that certain political actors are working against his administration’s efforts to restore peace and security in the state.

“It is not enough for some to come around pretending to support this administration while engaging in acts that undermine peace and target innocent citizens,” he added.

In response to the security situation, the governor announced that within two weeks, every community in Imo State would have a functional vigilante group, fully supported and funded by the government.

On healthcare, Uzodimma urged well-meaning individuals to support the enrollment of vulnerable residents into the Imo Health Insurance Scheme, stressing the need for collective effort in improving access to medical services.

“Let us work together to achieve the Imo State of our dreams,” he appealed.

Earlier in his homily, the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Rev. Fr. Prof. Gilbert Alaribe, encouraged Christians to share with those in need, reminding worshippers that true wealth lies in spiritual values rather than material possessions.

He called on the faithful to fear God, live in peace with one another, and prioritize compassion in their daily lives.