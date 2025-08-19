Use data, context to tell Nigeria’s nutrition, climate story — Nestlé MD

By Chioma Obinna

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, has called on journalists to embrace data-driven and context-rich reporting in telling stories on nutrition, public health, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 8th Nestlé Advancing Nutrition, Health and Environmental Awareness Through the Media programme in Lagos, Elhusseini, said the role of the media in shaping public understanding of critical social issues has become more urgent and more possible because of the partnerships we’ve built with you.

“In a time of information overload and misinformation, your role as stewards of truth is more vital than ever.

“Beyond accurate data, we need context this is what makes the data make sense.”

The initiative, which began in 2018, is implemented in partnership with the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre, and aims to equip journalists with tools to report more effectively on the interconnected challenges of food insecurity, climate change, and preventable diseases.

Elhusseini stressed that addressing these issues requires collaboration across sectors, including the newsroom and the boardroom.

“We may bring different approaches to the table, but we share a common objective: building a healthier, more resilient society. We are not opposites, we are partners,” he said.

On accountability, the Nestlé boss maintained that constructive criticism from the media is essential for corporate growth.

“We welcome scrutiny. We do not believe in shielding ourselves from tough questions we believe in responding with transparency and accountability,” he said, adding that “trust is earned, not given.”

He also linked the company’s investment in the media training programme to its Creating Shared Value business principle.

“Real change only happens when knowledge is shared. Stories have the power to democratise information and ensure that no one is left behind, and there is no one better placed to do this than you in this room today,” he said.

The 2024 cohort featured training sessions for journalists on interpreting scientific data, understanding public health trends, and linking environmental reports to community realities.

Elhusseini, urged participants to carry the momentum back to their newsrooms.

“Keep asking questions. Keep building networks. Keep connecting the dots between what we eat, how we live, and the environment we depend on,” he said.